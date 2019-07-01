Legal Aid Society Accused Of Racial Bias By White Atty

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A staff attorney for the Legal Aid Society has filed a suit in New York state court alleging that she was discriminated against and harassed for being white, resulting in a work environment so hostile she could no longer work there. In her complaint Friday, Cynthia Taylor accused The Legal Aid Society of violating the New York City Human Rights Law by refusing to address the alleged harassment and discrimination she faced while working there for more than five years. Taylor said that though she complained of discrimination to human resources and senior management repeatedly, nothing was done. “I was frankly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS