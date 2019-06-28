Judge Manuel Real, Frequent 9th Circ. Foe, Passes Away At 95

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 11:18 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Manuel Real, known for his tough courtroom demeanor and for frequently seeing his decisions reversed by the Ninth Circuit, has died at the age of 95, California's Central District announced Friday. Judge Real, the longest-serving federal district judge in the country, was one of the first judges appointed to the district's bench in 1966. During his career, he served as chief judge for the Central District for more than a decade and participated in a handful of notable cases. In 1970, he ordered the desegregation of the school district in Pasadena, California, enjoining the district from discriminating based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS