D&G Ramps Up Fraud Allegations In Client Poaching Suit

Law360, London (July 1, 2019, 8:44 PM BST) -- Domestic & General Insurance PLC on Monday sought to expand its suit accusing a rival home appliance insurer of poaching customers, pushing to bring a marketing executive recently arrested in connection with the London Capital and Finance scandal into the case. Domestic & General has applied to the High Court to amend its lawsuit against Service Box Group Ltd. to include new claims of fraudulent misrepresentation against Surge Group PLC, Paul Careless and three other directors and shareholders of the company. D&G, a home appliance insurer with 9 million U.K. customers, sued Service Box in September for trademark infringement and “passing off,”...

