Emails Prove Metal Tech Execs’ Bribery Plot, Jury Told

Law360, London (July 1, 2019, 6:27 PM BST) -- Evidence that three former Sarclad executives conspired to pay bribes to secure contracts in the metals industry is found in “emails that they never expected to be read,” a prosecutor told a jury Monday at the wrap of the Serious Fraud Office trial. Serious Fraud Office lawyer Sean Larkin of QEB Hollis Whiteman used his closing statement to review the trail of email communications connected to Sarclad founder Michael Sorby and sales managers Adrian Leek and David Justice that he said would lead the jury to their guilty verdicts. “Because the core of the prosecution’s case is the correspondence, it’s the...

