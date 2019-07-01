G-20 Considers 'Defensive Measures' Against Tax Havens

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 6:49 AM EDT) -- The G-20 leaders have said that "defensive measures" are being considered against jurisdictions, including Turkey and some Caribbean islands, that have not put tax transparency standards in place. Countries that are considered by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development to be partially or wholly non-compliant with international standards include Turkey, Ghana and Kazakhstan. Anguilla, Sint Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago and Curaçao in the Caribbean are also included, along with the Marshall Islands in the Pacific, according to the leaders' declaration published June 29. The group used its declaration to call on all the countries to sign and ratify the OECD's convention on Mutual...

