Fraud Went On Under Deutsche Bank Exec's Nose, SFO Says

Law360, London (July 1, 2019, 4:34 PM BST) -- A former Deutsche Bank executive accused of plotting to rig a key interest rate benchmark was “literally surrounded by fraud” allegedly perpetrated by members of his team, a prosecutor for the Serious Fraud Office told a London jury Monday. Andreas Hauschild, who led a Deutsche Bank team in Frankfurt, is accused of conspiring with four traders in a plot to fix the Euribor benchmark. (AP) James Waddington QC, prosecuting for the SFO, suggested it is not plausible that Andreas Hauschild, who led the Deutsche Bank AG team in Frankfurt responsible for making rate submissions, was unaware that colleagues were conspiring to...

