Ex-Barclays Trader Takes Conviction To European Court

Law360, London (July 1, 2019, 5:27 PM BST) -- A former Barclays PLC trader has asked a European court to overturn an eight-year prison sentence handed down in London in 2018 for rigging a key European benchmark interest rate, his lawyer said Monday. Philippe Moryoussef has filed a challenge against the conviction, handed down in his absence last July, at the European Court of Human Rights, his lawyer said in an email. Moryoussef, a French national, did not appear at Southwark Crown Court for the trial, which was prosecuted by Britain's Serious Fraud Office, and he had no legal representation. A judge refused to allow Moryoussef to appeal against the conviction and sentence in...

