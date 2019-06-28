Ex-Judge Hit With $2.85M Suit Over Probation Power Grab

Law360, Boston (July 1, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A retired judge and former chief justice of the Massachusetts trial court has been hit with a $2.85 million civil suit by two former probation department officials who claim they were forced out and faced criminal charges due to a personal grudge and a desire to control department hiring. Under the guise of weeding out patronage hires in the probation department, Judge Robert A. Mulligan targeted then-commissioner John J. “Jack” O’Brien and two of his deputies for removal, according to the complaint filed Friday in federal court. O’Brien and one of the deputies, Elizabeth Tavares, sued the former judge claiming he...

