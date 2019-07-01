Hong Kong Insurer FWD Inks $3B Deal For Life Insurance Biz

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong-based insurer FWD Group Management Holdings Ltd. on Monday agreed to buy the life insurance business of Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank Public Co. Ltd. for roughly 92.7 billion baht ($3 billion), in what the companies say is the largest ever life insurance deal in Southeast Asia. The agreement sees FWD Group picking up Siam’s entire stake in SCB Life Assurance Public Co. Ltd., according to a statement. As part of the deal, SCB Life will distribute FWD Group’s life insurance products to customers of Siam in Thailand for a period of 15 years. SCB Life’s customers will not be affected...

