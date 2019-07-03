Richards Layton Elects Its First Female President

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Doneene K. Damon knows becoming more diverse has been a struggle for Delaware's legal community, but her leadership post at her longtime firm Richards Layton is evidence the First State is making some progress in closing the diversity gap. Paul M. Altman (from left), Doneene K. Damon and Lisa A. Schmidt. Damon, who has spent nearly 28 years at the firm, was seated as Richards Layton & Finger PA's first female president on July 1. She also becomes the first African American female to serve as president of one of Delaware's biggest firms, according to a firm news release. "I joined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS