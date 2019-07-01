Philly Hospitals Hit Ch. 11 After Announcing Facility Closure

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT) -- The operator of two Philadelphia hospitals filed for bankruptcy protection late Sunday in Delaware court, less than a week after announcing the closure of 170-year-old Hahnemann University Hospital. In court filings, Center City Healthcare said since its 2018 acquisition of Hahnemann and St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, it has been facing mounting operational challenges that have led to a debilitating financial situation and left it no option other than to shutter Hahnemann and find a buyer for St. Christopher's. "The debtors' financial condition has rapidly deteriorated over the course of the past several months," the debtor's chief restructuring officer, Allen Wilen,...

