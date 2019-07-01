Mich. High Court Boots Embattled Judge From Bench

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court has removed a state court judge from the bench and banned her from resuming judicial office for six years, citing an investigation that revealed she tainted a murder trial through a personal relationship, destroyed evidence in her divorce and has shown a “breathtaking” willingness to lie under oath. The state’s high court on Friday adopted a recommendation from the state’s Judicial Tenure Commission that Judge Theresa M. Brennan, of the state’s 53rd District Court in Livingston County, be removed from office, and added a six-year “conditional suspension” without pay, which prevents Brennan from exercising the powers of...

