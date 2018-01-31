Fed. Circ. Lets Alice Invalidate Another Trading Tech Patent

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday continued to hack away at Trading Technologies’ electronic trading patents, upholding yet another invalidation from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board based on the U.S Supreme Court’s Alice decision. The three-judge panel upheld the PTAB’s invalidation without further comment about a month after holding arguments. The ruling marks the ninth Trading Technologies patent for a graphical user interface that the Federal Circuit has said doesn’t hold up since April. The PTAB’s covered business method review was instigated by brokerage firm Interactive Brokers LLC. The pair have been feuding since at least 2010, when Trading Technologies filed an...

