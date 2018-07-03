Artificial Xmas Tree Patent Battle Heads Back To PTAB

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- In a draw for two companies duking it out over each other's artificial Christmas tree patents, the Federal Circuit vacated two PTAB decisions Monday in a pair of nonprecedential opinions, sending them back to the board for further proceedings. In one decision, a three-judge panel said the PTAB wrongly validated eight claims of a Polygroup Macau Ltd. patent after rival Willis Electric Co. Ltd. challenged it through inter partes review. The panel said the PTAB appeared to have misunderstood Polygroup's rationale for a modification to prior art. "We agree with petitioner that substantial evidence does not support the board's finding," U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS