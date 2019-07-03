The 4 Cities Law Firms Have Flocked To So Far In 2019

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT) -- National and global law firms opened up a slew of new offices across the U.S. during the first half of 2019 as the legal industry rode high on a strong economy, but four cities attracted an outsized slice of that action. At least five national or international law firms have opened up shop in Boston so far this year, while at least four have launched new offices in Miami, and at least three have made their debuts in Dallas and Minneapolis, according to a review of firm announcements by Law360. Lateral partner movement among law firms is scalding-hot right now and...

