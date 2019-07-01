Pa. Regulator Wants To Shut Down 'Nuisance' Erie Coke Plant

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday that it will seek to shut down a coke plant in Erie, citing the plant’s long history of environmental violations in the state's denial of an operating permit renewal and an injunction filed in state court. The state said it was turning down Erie Coke Corp.'s application to renew its operating permit under Title V of the Clean Air Act and taking the rare step of asking the Court of Common Pleas to order the plant shut down because of its "significant and lengthy history of noncompliance with environmental regulations and ... numerous past...

