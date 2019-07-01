Orchids Paper Gets Court OK For $207M Ch. 11 Sale

Law360, Wilmington (July 1, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday gave her nod to the $207 million sale of Orchids Paper Products Co. to a multinational paper and packaging company, with the stalking horse bidder at the center of challenges from unsecured bidders losing out at a lengthy auction last week. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath called the $207 million cash bid of Cascades Holding USA the highest and best offer and said approval of the sale is in the best interest of Orchids Paper's Chapter 11 bankruptcy estate. She said she would sign off on an order once...

