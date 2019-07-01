PTAB Points To 4 Rulings Reflecting Approach On Abstraction

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board designated as informative Monday four decisions applying new patent eligibility framework, including two that reversed an examiner’s rejection of a patent application for claiming only abstract ideas. Each of the decisions involves the PTAB’s application of the U.S. Patent and Trademark’s Office guidance during an appeal of an examiner’s rejection. Informative decisions are not binding on PTAB judges but do provide the board’s “general consensus on recurring issues.” The USPTO’s guidance, which took effect in January, was an attempt to clarify what constitutes an abstract idea that is ineligible for patent protection under Section 101...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS