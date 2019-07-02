FCA Settles Lawsuit Over Illegal Investment Schemes

Law360, London (July 2, 2019, 9:22 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has settled a civil claim it brought against two directors and their companies after they admitted to breaching financial market legislation by taking deposits and promoting investment schemes without authorization. The FCA's claim against Samuel Golding, Shantelle Deacon, Digital Wealth Ltd. and Outsourcing Express Ltd. has been stayed in the High Court after the parties entered into an out-of-court settlement agreement on May 20, according to an order signed by Chief Master Matthew Marsh on Friday. "By consent it is ordered that all further proceedings in this action be stayed," the judge said in his order, adding...

