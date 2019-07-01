Maryland Hospital Co. Settles EEOC Disability Bias Charge

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has reached an out-of-court settlement with MedStar Health Inc. and its outpatient services division over claims that the health care service providers' attendance policies failed to accommodate disabled workers. The agency on Monday announced that the Maryland-based nonprofit health care organization — which employs more than 30,000 people — and MedStar Ambulatory Services Inc. voluntarily settled a discrimination charge claiming their attendance policies violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination based on disability. MedStar agreed to revise its attendance policies to specifically state that exceptions will be made to reasonably accommodate disabled employees...

