Trump Taps Walmart Honcho For Ark. Judgeship

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Monday named a Walmart compliance executive and a Rushton Stakely business lawyer as picks for federal judicial seats in Arkansas and Alabama, respectively. President Donald Trump has picked Walmart compliance executive Lee Philip Rudofsky and Rushton Stakely shareholder R. Austin Huffaker Jr. for federal judgeships in Arkansas and Alabama. (AP) The White House said in an announcement that Lee Philip Rudofsky, senior director for global anti-corruption compliance at Walmart Inc., would be nominated for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Rudofsky served as solicitor general of Arkansas from 2015 to 2018, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS