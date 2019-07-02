Rethinking The Tech-First Approach To Law Firm Solutions

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT) -- There is a fundamental problem with the application of legal technology to process and workflow inefficiencies — a problem that is rarely addressed in today’s legal marketplace. Everywhere you look, bold, enticing and transformative solutions are being quickly brought to market, but the pace of technological innovation is advancing faster than law firms are able to absorb, adopt and integrate these solutions into practice. Firms rush to acquire new and expensive tools, but often those tools are not fully implemented or widely used. Solutions that impose dramatic changes to workflows often fail because they require too much effort on the part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS