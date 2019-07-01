Trump Signs IRS Revamp Legislation Into Law

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump signed a bill on Monday that in part will prevent private debt collectors from pursuing low-income individuals who owe money to the Internal Revenue Service. President Donald Trump has signed into law the Taxpayer First Act, which will make several administrative changes to the IRS to improve customer service and overhaul the agency's appeals process. (AP) Trump signed into law H.R. 3151, the Taxpayer First Act, which will also make a host of administrative changes to the IRS to improve customer service and technology and overhaul the agency's appeals process. “New protections for low-income taxpayers, practical enforcement reforms, and...

