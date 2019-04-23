2 Firms Seek Lead In Investor Suits Over GTx-Oncternal Deal

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Kahn Swick & Foti LLC and Monteverde & Associates PC on Monday urged a Delaware federal court to appoint them as co-lead counsel in shareholder suits over biopharmaceutical company GTx Inc.'s proposed merger with Oncternal Therapeutics, citing their history of success in similar suits. Both firms said that in February 2018 they together scored their shareholder clients a $17.5 million settlement in a case stemming from the sale of American Capital Ltd. to Ares Capital Corp., defeating a motion to dismiss. Kahn Swick called itself one of the nation’s “premier boutique securities litigation law firms,” noting that it has practices in...

