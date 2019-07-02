EU Lifts Ban On Selling Binary Options In Retail Market

Law360, London (July 2, 2019, 2:57 PM BST) -- Europe’s top securities watchdog has lifted its temporary ban on the sale of binary options to less-experienced retail clients in the European Union after most of the bloc’s national watchdogs have put in place their own prohibitions on the risky derivative product. The European Securities and Markets Authority said on Monday that it allowed the automatic expiration on July 1 of its temporary EU-wide ban, which has been preventing trading platforms from marketing, distributing and selling binary options to retail investors. ESMA's restrictions on selling binary options to retail customers across the bloc have applied to all EU countries since July 2018....

