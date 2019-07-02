Hauschild Atty Slams SFO For Ignoring Banker's Trading Data

Law360, London (July 2, 2019, 12:31 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office failed to examine the trading records of a former Deutsche Bank executive accused of conspiring to rig interest rates, his attorney told a jury in London on Tuesday, criticizing prosecutors for “plucking their theory out of thin air.” A lawyer for former Deutsche Bank executive Andrew Hauschild has told a London court that the Serious Fraud Office “never once” in its investigation looked at his client’s trading. (AP) Duncan Penny QC, who is representing Andrew Hauschild, a former Deutsche Bank AG managing director, said the SFO “never once” during its investigation looked at his client’s trading, which...

