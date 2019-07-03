SocGen, ING Win Bid To Collect €17M Amid AML Fears

Law360, London (July 3, 2019, 1:34 PM BST) -- A Cyprus company owes the French investment bank Societe Generale and an ING subsidiary approximately €17 million ($19.2 million) in unpaid loans, which were called in amid anti-money laundering concerns in connection with a major Ukrainian steel manufacturer, a London court has ruled. Nicholas Vineall QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court, granted SocGen and ING-DiBa AG — the Dutch lender's German arm — summary judgment on Tuesday in their claim to recoup a €15 million loan. The money was jointly issued to Landmont Ltd. in 2007 to buy equipment for the Industrial Union of Donbass, a Ukrainian corporation....

