Dutch Bill Aimed At Ending Exploitation Of Tax Rule Variances

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The Netherlands intends to end hybrid mismatches ⁠— arrangements that take advantage of differences in countries' rules to avoid tax ⁠— the Dutch government said in a statement Tuesday after legislation was sent to the House of Representatives. A bill submitted to the Netherlands House of Representatives by State Secretary for Finance Menno Snel would carry out the European Commission's anti-tax avoidance directive known as ATAD2. (Government of the Netherlands) The bill would implement the European Commission's anti-tax avoidance directive known as ATAD2, the government said. This would prevent situations where a payment is deductible in the Netherlands but not taxed elsewhere...

