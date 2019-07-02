Indian Beer Tycoon Wins OK To Fight Fraud Extradition

Law360, London (July 2, 2019, 6:19 PM BST) -- An English court on Tuesday granted the millionaire chairman of the Kingfisher beer company permission to appeal his extradition from the U.K. to India, ruling the extradition order was partially based on a misunderstanding of the fraud allegations against him. Two judges sitting for the High Court granted Vijay Mallya, a tycoon and former politician in India, permission to appeal his extradition to India, where he faces charges of defrauding lenders out of more than $1 billion. Reading the decision for the court, Judge George Leggatt agreed with Mallya's attorneys that a lower court's extradition order was partially based on a...

