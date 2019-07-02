SFO Bribery Case Falls Short, Steel Tech Exec Tells Jury

Law360, London (July 2, 2019, 8:05 PM BST) -- Prosecutors have not provided enough proof to convict the ex-director of a U.K. steel industry company accused of using bribes to win contracts, his defense attorney said at the close of a London trial. A lawyer for former Sarclad Ltd. director Michael Sorby, Henry Grunwald of Charter Chambers, told jurors that the Serious Fraud Office case lacked evidence of any payments made to an employee of any Sarclad customer or any benefit to his client. "Not a shred of evidence ... that he made any personal gain from this," Grunwald said. "We invite you to say that the only right, fair...

