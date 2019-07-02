Deals Rumor Mill: AB InBev, Deutsche Bank, Majestic Wine

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev wants to raise as much as $9.8 billion in an initial public offering of its Asia-Pacific unit, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Citing term sheets seen by the outlet, Reuters reported that the Hong Kong IPO could be the world's largest in 2019. According to the report, the unit, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, aims to sell 1.6 billion primary shares for between HK$40 ($5.13) and HK$47 each in the offering. Deutsche Bank is mulling shedding some of its equities unit, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Citing anonymous sources, the Journal reported that the German bank has held discussions with...

