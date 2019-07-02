Pennsylvania Bank Boosts Maryland Presence With $60M Deal

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT) -- ACNB Corp., the parent company of a Pennsylvania community bank, said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Maryland's Frederick County Bancorp in a deal valued at $60 million that was guided by Bybel Rutledge LLP and Buckley LLP and gives the unit 34 community banks. ACNB Corp. said it will acquire Frederick County Bancorp Inc. and merge it with its Gettysburg, Pennsylvania-based community bank ACNB Bank. ACNB said the deal will give it 34 banking offices across Pennsylvania and Maryland, and noted that Frederick County Bancorp will operate as FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank. "Although we know there will be...

