House Dems Call For Facebook To Put Libra Plans On Pause

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- House Financial Services Committee Democrats urged Facebook on Tuesday to agree to halt its Libra cryptocurrency project until further study can be given to its policy implications, warning that steaming ahead would risk “a new Swiss-based financial system that is too big to fail.” In a letter sent to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top executives, Rep. Maxine Waters of California and four of her Democratic colleagues expressed concerns about the potential for the Libra coin and Calibra digital wallet unveiled by the social media giant last month to upend the international financial order and give rise to a new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS