Law360, Washington (July 2, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Tuesday that she “lucked out” in that she became the second woman on the U.S. Supreme Court rather than a commercial litigator after rampant gender inequality in the legal profession in the 1950s and '60s steered her away from private practice. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (AP) Addressing an audience at the Georgetown University Law Center on Tuesday evening, just a few days after the end of the 2018-19 Supreme Court term, the feminist icon, 86, also shared the wisdom that former...

