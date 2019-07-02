Alliant Can't Lift Chancery's Block On Poached Business

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court on Monday refused to pump the brakes on a preliminary injunction barring Alliant Insurance Services Inc. from serving dozens of clients gained by way of an alleged secret raid on the workforce of a Lockton Cos. regional office in Denver. The court denied Alliant's emergency motion to stay part of the injunction, meaning the company must go hands-off, pending a trial or reversal on appeal, for any accounts and clients it gained as part of an alleged multimonth conspiracy to poach Lockton brokers and related professionals, along with their Lockton clients and intellectual property. Lockton's Mountain West Series...

