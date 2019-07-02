Erie Coke Says Survival Depends On Plant Permit's Renewal

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Erie Coke Corp. on Tuesday appealed a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection filing that would require the company's only facility to shut down, claiming it had been working since February to address many of the problems the state said it had been unwilling or unable to fix. Erie Coke asked the state's Environmental Hearing Board, which hears appeals of DEP decisions, to review the state's denial of its application to renew the operating permit the coke plant needs under Title V of the Clean Air Act. Without the permit, Erie Coke said, the plant for heating coal into purified coke for...

