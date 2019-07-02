Elk Petroleum Fights Bid For Ch. 11 Trustee Takeover

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt oil and gas driller Elk Petroleum Inc. countered an attempt by a secured creditor to have a Chapter 11 trustee take over its bankruptcy case late Monday in Delaware, saying allegations of mismanagement by Elk’s leadership in the run-up to its insolvency were based on conjecture. In its response to the motion of BSP Agency LLC, Elk Petroleum said its management team and board had been largely reconstituted over the last six months and that any allegations of mismanagement lay with the earlier administrative team. The trustee motion is merely an attempt by the creditors — which will be left...

