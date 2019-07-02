Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Ax Of Kolcraft Playpen Design Patents

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday invalidated two patents covering the design of a children's playpen that Kolcraft Enterprises had accused rival Graco Children's Products of infringing, upholding a decision from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The Federal Circuit's precedential opinion focused on Kolcraft's argument that it came up with its invention before another company, Wonderland Nurserygoods, filed for its own playpen patent. Graco had argued that Wonderland's patent made Kolcraft's designs obvious. While Kolcraft's inventors testified they conceived of the designs prior to Wonderland's 2004 application, the Federal Circuit said it wasn't unreasonable for the PTAB to decide that Kolcraft...

