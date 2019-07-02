Pierce Bainbridge Tries To Nix Ex-Partner's 'Rambling' Action

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Litigation boutique Pierce Bainbridge blasted former partner Donald Lewis' wrongful termination suit as a "rambling, raging screed, full of scandalous and prejudicial matter" in a brief filed Monday asking a New York state court to dismiss the action. Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP and 18 individual defendants at the firm told the court that Lewis' sprawling 96-page complaint, filed in May and replete with numerous copies of alleged internal firm communications, "violates the basic and fundamental pleading requirements of civil litigation," and should be summarily dismissed. "This would be unacceptable if it were the pleading of a pro se,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS