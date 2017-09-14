Fed. Circ. Gives Finjan Partial Victory On Anti-Malware Patent

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a PTAB ruling partially upholding the validity of a Finjan cybersecurity patent in a decision that could ripple into sprawling battles the company is fighting in district court with its rivals over the same technology. In consolidated appeals, with Finjan Inc. and its rival Palo Alto Networks Inc. each appealing the parts of the PTAB ruling that went against them, a three-judge panel agreed with PTAB that Palo Alto failed to show that the three claims it challenged were obvious. In the nonprecedential opinion the Federal Circuit also rejected Palo Alto's attempt to challenge the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS