Fed. Circ. Backs Amazon's Alice Win Over Payment Patent

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit affirmed Tuesday that Amazon didn't infringe three Innovation Sciences LLC patents, in particular finding that one payment system patent was invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. The three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady’s decision that one claim in U.S. Patent No. RE46,140 was ineligible for patent protection under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice v. CLS Bank decision. Additionally, the panel largely backed his claim construction for two other patents, which also cleared Amazon.com Inc. of infringement. Judge O’Grady had granted Amazon summary judgment as to the '140 patent, ruling the asserted claim was invalid under...

