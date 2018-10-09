DaVita Workers Missed Chance At OT Suits, 10th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday refused to revive several suits from DaVita workers alleging that their employer flouted the Fair Labor Standards Act by shorting them on overtime, holding that the employees already had a chance to bring the claims but failed to do so. The three-judge panel said in its opinion that the district court correctly found that the workers’ suits against DaVita Healthcare Partners Inc. were barred by the doctrine of res judicata, which is meant to prevent the relitigation of claims. Because the workers could have pled the FLSA claims in earlier actions they filed against DeVita, they...

