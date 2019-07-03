Target's Halloween Lights Are Not Christmas Lights, CIT Says

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT) -- A Target subsidiary's imported string lights can escape tariffs on Christmas tree lights after the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Tuesday that the imported lights were primarily used for Halloween and general decorations. At issue were two varieties of string lights imported by Target General Merchandising Inc.: white-corded lights with seven differently colored light bulbs, and black-corded lights with purple, green or orange light bulbs. In his Tuesday opinion, CIT Judge Richard W. Goldberg rejected the federal government's finding that both sets fit under the tariff classification for "lighting sets of a kind used for Christmas trees," finding the packaging...

