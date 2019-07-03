Maersk Drops Jurisdiction Fight In Fire Insurance Suit

Law360, London (July 3, 2019, 4:13 PM BST) -- Shipping giant Maersk will allow a group of businesses and insurers to sue it in England for damages caused by a fire aboard a cargo ship four years ago, though the company maintains that the blaze wasn't its fault. Maersk Line AS and the ship's owners had challenged the court's jurisdiction to hear the $550,000 damages claim and the group's legal right to bring the lawsuit in England's courts in May, but has since withdrawn its application, High Court Judge Clare Moulder said Monday. The company is fighting claims that it left a volatile chemical exposed to the sun during a voyage from Saudi Arabia to...

