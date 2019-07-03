Why Data Breach Group Litigation Remains Rare In The UK

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT) -- In previous years, data breach litigation trends in the U.S., despite a lot of noise in the press and a number of high-profile breaches, have shown a fairly low conversion rate from data breaches to class action litigation. As we hit the one year anniversary of the General Data Protection Regulation, the question is whether the position is any different in the U.K. Data breaches would seem to be a fertile area for group litigation. They potentially affect a large number of individuals and the courts in England and Wales have decided that financial loss is not a necessary element in...

