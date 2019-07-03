EPA Says Electric Industry Doesn't Need Superfund Safety Net

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said it's not necessary to force power plants and electricity providers to set aside money to cover pollution cleanups that may result from their operations, finding the risk is low and most facility owners have plenty of funds. Under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, the EPA is required to determine whether financial responsibility regulations are necessary for a variety of industries, including electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Green groups in 2014 sued the agency to force it to act since it hadn't made the determinations and Tuesday's proposed rule is the...

