EU Warns Of €135B Shortfall In Basel III Capital Buffers

Law360, London (July 3, 2019, 1:05 PM BST) -- Europe’s largest banks are facing a collective €135 billion ($152 billion) shortfall in the amount of capital they are required to hold by 2027 if they are to meet global rules aimed at making financial services more resilient, the bloc’s top banking regulator has said. The European Banking Authority warned on Tuesday that the shortfall means lenders will have to boost the minimum amount of capital they hold by 24.4% to comply with the final Basel III rules, which are expected to be phased in from 2022 and in force by 2027. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision signed off the updated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS