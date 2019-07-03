Insurers Cheer As MPs Push For New Construction Database

Law360, London (July 3, 2019, 4:20 PM BST) -- A parliamentary committee set out plans to create a digital database of properties built using innovative techniques on Wednesday, a move that would give mortgage providers and insurers information about safety and durability before they underwrite, or lend money for, new homes. The Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee has urged the government to develop programs to build homes using so-called modern methods of construction. The cross-party committee also said that government should set up a database of innovative new housing, which would show that such properties are durable and can maintain their value. The data gathered would encourage insurers to...

