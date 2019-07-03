D&G Gets OK To Expand Client-Poaching Suit To Execs

Law360, London (July 3, 2019, 8:40 PM BST) -- Domestic & General Insurance PLC was given the go-ahead Wednesday to add a marketing executive embroiled in the London Capital and Finance scandal to an existing suit it brought against a rival home appliance insurer over the alleged poaching of customers. Chief Master Matthew Marsh gave permission to Domestic & General to pursue claims of fraudulent misrepresentation and conspiracy against Paul Careless and three other directors of Service Box Group Ltd. The ruling joins the four directors to a High Court claim already filed against Service Box, accusing the rival firm of lying to clients of D&G to persuade them to...

