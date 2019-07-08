Inside The 10 Largest PE Funds Of 2019’s 1st Half

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The 10 largest private equity funds that closed in the first half of 2019 show the ever-increasing prevalence of technology, highlight the continued rise of Asia as a place for PE activity and reaffirm that fund managers with past success have an edge over competitors. The overall volume of private equity fundraising actually slowed a bit, with about 447 total funds closing with a combined $204.3 billion raised, according to data from research firm Preqin. In the first half of last year, more than 700 funds had closed through the first two quarters with more than $200 billion raised, per Preqin....

